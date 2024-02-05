PGGM Investments Acquires 601 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Autoliv by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $112.40.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

