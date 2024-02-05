PGGM Investments Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $221.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.10. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

