PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

