PGGM Investments Buys 12,919 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 5.30% of Kellanova worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

