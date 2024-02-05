PGGM Investments Buys 1,560 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $270.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.