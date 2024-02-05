PGGM Investments Buys 5,835 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after purchasing an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

JCI opened at $54.45 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

