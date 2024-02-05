PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

