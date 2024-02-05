PGGM Investments Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $74.02 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

