PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

