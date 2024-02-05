PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of PPG opened at $140.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

