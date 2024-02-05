PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,353 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

