PGGM Investments Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 531.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $612.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $556.16 and its 200 day moving average is $512.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.32 and a 12 month high of $635.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

