PGGM Investments Has $1.47 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.