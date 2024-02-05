PGGM Investments Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

