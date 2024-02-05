PGGM Investments Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Assurant were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $166.86 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.