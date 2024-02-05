PGGM Investments Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after buying an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $38.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

