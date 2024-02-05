PGGM Investments Has $3.42 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1,334.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $124.41 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.