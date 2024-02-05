PGGM Investments Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $78.02 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

