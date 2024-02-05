PGGM Investments Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.37 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.