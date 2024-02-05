PGGM Investments Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

