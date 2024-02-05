PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1,287.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

