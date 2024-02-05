PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $1,261,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

