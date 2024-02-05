PGGM Investments Purchases 4,878 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.