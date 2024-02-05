PGGM Investments Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,519.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,434.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,403.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,552.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
