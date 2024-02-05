PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 116,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

