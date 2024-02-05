PGGM Investments Sells 1,022 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.