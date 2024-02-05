PGGM Investments Sells 13,245 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after purchasing an additional 326,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.