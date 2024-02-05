PGGM Investments Sells 1,619 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Robert Half worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,111,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Robert Half by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

