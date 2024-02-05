PGGM Investments Sells 3,469 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $188.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

