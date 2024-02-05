PGGM Investments Sells 4,043 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,413,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

