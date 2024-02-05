PGGM Investments Sells 4,107 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Centene were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.