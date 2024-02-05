PGGM Investments Sells 6,147 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

