PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after buying an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $40.62 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

