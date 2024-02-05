PGGM Investments Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.