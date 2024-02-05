PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.5 %

AGR stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

