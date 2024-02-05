Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

