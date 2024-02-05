Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,737 shares of company stock worth $2,075,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

