Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $373.85 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $413.61. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.49 and a 200-day moving average of $360.86.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

