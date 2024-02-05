Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PRV opened at GBX 669.90 ($8.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £310.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,914.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.34. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 522 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

