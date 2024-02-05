ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stake Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

