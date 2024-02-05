Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 222.38, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

