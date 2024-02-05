Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Issued By Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.04 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.