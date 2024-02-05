Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

TKR opened at $85.92 on Monday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

