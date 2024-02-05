Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Roth Capital

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

