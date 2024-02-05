Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By DA Davidson

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

