Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By Wedbush

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

