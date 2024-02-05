Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ESPR opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

