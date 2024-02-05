Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MaxLinear, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxLinear’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

