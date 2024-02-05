Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $224.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.89. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

