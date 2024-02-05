Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

